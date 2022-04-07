NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. Nestle SA, the world's largest food company, announced it will purchase Gerber, the largest baby food producer in the U.S., for $5.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida parents! Your bundle of joy could be the next Gerber baby, as the company announced it has opened the call for entries for their 2022 photos search.
But your child must be 4 years old or under and must have a playful smile.
Entries must be submitted between Monday, April 4, to Thursday, April 14, at 11:50 p.m. EDT.
Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest baby photos or videos on Gerber's submission portal.
Click here to learn more.