MIAMI (CBSMiami) – He’s there to help during people’s most frightening moments.

Fort Lauderdale Firefighter/paramedic Matty Johnson saves lives for a living. Now, he’s taking his skills to the war zone in Ukraine and bringing supplies with a group of US firefighters known as Project Joint Guardian.

“Right now we have close to 27 palates with first aid gear, technical gear, bunker gear, rescue stuff. It’s close to half a million dollar worth of stuff that we’re hand-delivering to the Ukrainian fire department in Ukraine,” Johnson said.

Matty has experience during disasters. He responded when a building exploded in Plantation back in 2019. He raced to the Keys to help after Hurricane Irma.

Now, he may be facing war and he’s ready to help.

“These guys are very very tired in all aspects, mentally, physically exhausted and it’s nonstop over there and we actually are just itching to get over there and do our part,” he said.

Fellow firefighter Seth Barish says that’s what it’s all about. “I don’t think you see that anymore at this time, people just going to help other people, for volunteering. It’s what we do anyway.

Just as CBS4 was finishing up the interview with Seth and Matty, they were in the fire truck and on the way answering another call for help.

