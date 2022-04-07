MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The house of mouse is offering housing help.
Disney is planning to build affordable homes near its Orlando theme park.READ MORE: Historic Vote: Senate Confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Miami Palmetto Senior High Grad, To U.S. Supreme Court
The company released a new rendering of what the community would look like. It is set to have 1,300 units.
Though Disney hasn’t yet released how much it might cost to live there, Orange County comptroller Phil Diamond is calling it a win-win and said it could be a good sign for residents in the area.READ MORE: Man Brutally Attacked While Withdrawing Money From Fort Lauderdale ATM
“If you can solve the affordable housing issue, you’re going to help solve connecting good workers and good organizations – and when you have that happen, that’s just good for the economy.”
The units will be for the general public and Disney cast members.MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting 3 On South Beach
Disney has not yet announced when construction will start.