CRISIS IN UKRAINE Ukrainian soldier on the battle that "changed the course of the war"
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
Filed Under:Aventura Mall, Aventura Police, David Zuck, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said a dad left his 4-year-old child alone in a bathroom at Aventura mall for 45 minutes on Wednesday.

Authorities identified the dad as David Tzuck.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting 3 On South Beach

The child was discovered in a stroller during routine security checks.

When Tzuck showed up, he told police he left the child alone while he searched for his wife on the other side of the mall.

READ MORE: Disney To Build Affordable Homes Near Orlando Theme Park

When the boy’s mother showed up, she seemed very upset about what happened.

The boy was released into her care.

MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Police Officer Under Criminal Investigation Involving Child Porn

Tzuck is now facing charges.