MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said a dad left his 4-year-old child alone in a bathroom at Aventura mall for 45 minutes on Wednesday.
Authorities identified the dad as David Tzuck.
The child was discovered in a stroller during routine security checks.
When Tzuck showed up, he told police he left the child alone while he searched for his wife on the other side of the mall.
When the boy’s mother showed up, she seemed very upset about what happened.
The boy was released into her care.
Tzuck is now facing charges.