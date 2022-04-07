MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Colorado State University meteorologists are forecasting an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season with the potential for 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.

On average we see 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. In 2021, we had 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.

Meteorologists at CSU anticipate an active season because it seems unlikely a significant “El Niño” will develop. “El Niño” occurs when warmer than average ocean temperatures develop in the central Pacific. This changes the global weather pattern and produces higher wind shear in the tropical Atlantic. It also leads to fewer tropical storms and hurricanes, which lowers the risk to the United States.

In addition, while sea surface temperatures across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are currently near average, the sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic. There are a few of the reasons CSU Meteorologists anticipate an above-normal probability of major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

CSU adds “ as is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.”

NOAA will be issuing its Hurricane Season forecast soon. Here in South Florida, we are well aware that we need to be prepared for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted. Hurricane Season begins June 1st and ends November 30th.