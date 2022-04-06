The mother of a student who was attacked at Miami Central High School on Tuesday is outraged and wants more done to improve security on campus.

According to Miami Dade Schools, four people came onto campus to fight with students.

A student provided CBS News Miami cellphone video of the brutal brawl. It shows fists flying and hair pulling as fights raged on as others tried to break them up.

“It’s upsetting because we’re talking about adults attacking children,” said Alexandria McNichols whose daughter was one of the students assaulted. “This is a nightmare, a security nightmare.”

McNichols said she had previously gone to the school and spoke to the principal because her daughter was being bullied. She said nothing came of it.

According to Miami-Dade police, McNichol’s daughter and two other students were attacked while they were heading to lunch.

McNichols wants to know how the adults made it on campus without being stopped.

“These adults were able to come onto school grounds and roam the campus and find students to assault. My thing is, where is the security, where is the protection for these kids,” she said.

Laquayle Peak, 18, who is a student at the school, is accused of physically attacking at least three students. She’s charged with assault, trespassing on school grounds, and disrupting an educational institution.

David Peak, 22, also accused of attacking students, faces the same charges. Both appeared in bond court Wednesday morning.

Tranesha Housen, 23, reportedly got into an argument and screamed at students. As a result, this led to a fight among other students. She was charged with trespassing and disrupting an educational institution. She bonded out Wednesday morning.

The fourth person arrested was a juvenile. Their name and what charges they face have not been released.

“I’m going to make sure that this doesn’t happen again to another family, another child, at another school, because this is outrageous,” said McNichols.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Public Schools said it was “disturbed” by the incident at the school.

“Any actions that endanger the wellbeing of students and employees will not be tolerated. The incident was immediately addressed by the administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police, resulting in the arrest of several non-students. M-DCPS remains committed to fostering a safe and secure learning environment for all,” according to the statement.