MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cruise Terminal 4 at Port Everglades will be getting a Disney makeover as the move received the green light Tuesday by the Broward County Commission.

County commissioners approved Bermello, Ajamil & Partners, Inc. for design and consulting services.

“Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide. I’m sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers. We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

Improvements to Terminal 4 and the adjacent berth will begin once the interior and exterior designs are complete. The entire project must be completed by Fall of 2023 when Disney Cruise Line sails for the first time from Port Everglades.

“Our Seaport Construction staff has been working closely with teams of Imagineers and other creative groups to brainstorm designs and ideas to maximize guest flow and efficiency. I am excited to see the final product,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

“We continue to make progress on our specially-designed Disney Cruise Line terminal, which will allow us to provide the outstanding experience our guests have come to expect from us, along with that special touch of Disney magic,” said Disney Cruise Line SVP and General Manager Sharon Siskie.

The 15-year partnership includes one ship to be homeported at the Broward port year-round beginning Fall 2023, joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025.

According to a study by nationally recognized maritime research company Martin Associates, the agreement supports an estimated 1,111 direct local jobs generating $31.6 million in wages and $12.3 million in state and local taxes.