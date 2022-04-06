A dog in distress was rescued from a canal behind Belle Meade by Miami firefighters. (CBS4)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dog in distress was rescued from a canal behind Belle Meade by Miami firefighters.
Neighbors said the dog had been barking since 6 a.m. When Miami Fire Boat 25 arrived around 8:45 a.m., firefighters found what is believed to be a boxer mix female dog in the water. Firefighter Rudy Gil jumped into the canal and saved the dog from anymore danger.
Fire rescue said she is a friendly dog and was not wearing a collar. Despite being tired she was otherwise okay.
The crew is going to see if the dog has a chip to try and locate if it has an owner.