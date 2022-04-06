MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a special day for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department which welcomed two new rescue trucks during traditional Push-In Ceremonies” on Wednesday.
Advanced Life Support (ALS) Rescue 74 will temporarily be housed at the Saga Bay Fire Rescue Station #55, located at 21501 SW 87 Avenue. The new unit is expected to reduce response times to both the Town of Cutler Bay and the Village of Palmetto Bay.
Advanced Life Support (ALS) Rescue 13 will be housed at East Kendall Fire-Rescue Station #13, located at 6000 SW 87 Ave.
The addition of this rescue unit will reduce response times to medical calls in the Dadeland and surrounding Kendall area.
The fire service truck "Push-In Ceremony" is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire engines were pulled by horses. When a new unit came to the station, the community would join the firefighters pushing the new unit into the station where they could then hitch the horses and prepare the unit for the next emergency.
In our more modern times, fire rescue crews literally push in the unit’s new truck into the station.