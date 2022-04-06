MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A price hike is affecting another grocery store item.
Officials say the price of eggs is expected to rise over the next few weeks as more states are hit by an outbreak of the bird flu.READ MORE: White House Extends Pause On Student Loan Repayment Through August 31
So far, bird flu has been detected in wild birds and commercial and backyard poultry in 24 states. Florida is not one of those states.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board Wants A Safe, Fun Memorial Day Weekend
Standard practice in the poultry industry is to destroy all infected and exposed birds to stop the spread of the virus.MORE NEWS: Chayse Billie, Accused Of Killing Caged Dog In Davie, Held On $25,000 bond
Right now, there are far fewer egg-laying hens to meet the upcoming demand for Easter eggs.