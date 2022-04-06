FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz will decide Wednesday whether they want to request a mistrial.

It all stems from an issue during the jury selection process on Tuesday.

Eleven potential jurors were dismissed before the defense team could question them. The defense raised an issue with it because that means those possible jurors could go out and talk to their friends or family about the case before being questioned.

Because of that, the defense now has the opportunity to request a mistrial.

The judge and attorneys are looking for the jury that will decide Cruz’s fate, he’s already pleaded guilty to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.

Now the question is should he get the death penalty or life in prison? Under Florida law, all 12 jurors have to unanimously agree before the defendant is sentenced to death.

To be selected, candidates must say they can judge Cruz fairly and vote for the death penalty if the evidence requires it.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave the defense until Wednesday to file a motion for a mistrial. If it is declared, it would cause a delay and the lawyers would start back at day one of the jury selection process, the last two days wouldn’t count.

Approximately 1,500 potential jurors, perhaps more, will be screened over the next few weeks as the pool is pared down to 12 plus eight alternates in a three-step process that will run through the end of May.