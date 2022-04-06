Music Trailblazer David Sinopoli Putting Miami's Live Music Scene On The MapDavid Sinopoli is a Miami music trailblazer, who developed with his partners, five popular live music venues and he's helping put Miami's live music scene on the map.

Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ And ‘Toy Story’ Actress, Dies At Age 93Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.

Will Smith Resigns From The Academy After Slapping Chris Rock At The OscarsWill Smith said Friday night that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, less than a week after he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Broadway Returns To South Florida’s Largest Performing Arts Centers With Nod To Big Shows And Return To NormalcyLive theater is officially back on stage in South Florida as both The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and The Broward Center for the Performing Arts reveal this season’s line up of shows, presented by Broadway Across America.

Bruce Willis "Stepping Away" From Acting Career Due To Aphasia Diagnosis, Family SaysAcclaimed actor Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from his career due to a recent diagnosis of aphasia, a language disorder that impacts a person's ability to communicate, his family said Wednesday.

Chris Rock Brings 'Ego Death World Tour' To South Florida In Aftermath Of 'Smack Heard Around The World'In the aftermath of the smack heard around the world, comedian Chris Rock will be bringing his brand of comedy to South Florida audiences in April.