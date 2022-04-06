MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Free mass testing and vaccines sites across South Florida are shutting down.
This means you could have to pay out of pocket if you’re uninsured. That’s because the federal uninsured program stopped accepting claims due to a lack of funds.READ MORE: CBS4 Exclusive: Fake Rideshare Driver, Fernando Hernandez, Charged With Raping Woman After Picking Her Up At Airport
Despite the lack of funding, Miami-Dade County plans to continue its mass testing and vaccines sites free of cost through at least July.
Those mass sites include Tropical Park, Zoo Miami, and Miami Dade College North Campus.READ MORE: Make-A-Wish Foundation Makes Iowa Boy's Dreams Come True At Zoo Miami
Meanwhile, in Broward, free-of-charge mass testing sites include Markham Park and Tradewinds Park.
Other walk-up or appointment locations can be found here for Miami-Dade, and Broward County.MORE NEWS: Thousands Expected At Bitcoin 2022 Conference In Miami Beach
CBS4 also checked a few drug stores to see about the cost of COVID-19 at-home tests, we found a couple at $10.