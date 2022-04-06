DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The man accused of shooting and killing a therapy dog faced a judge on Wednesday.

Chayse Billie, 21, was arrested on Tuesday.

Surveillance video from last week showed a man believed to be Billie walking up to an occupied kennel outside a Davie veterinary clinic and firing several shots.

Police said he recorded the whole thing on his cell phone.

When workers arrived the following morning they found Matilda, a mixed breed lab, dead.

Billie is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Billie has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

“I thought I saw bullet casing in one of the corners and I said call 911 to report that she had been shot,” said Javier Borrero, the owner of Aycock Veterinarian Clinic.

WATCH: Keith Jones Report On Arrest Of Chayse Billie

Matilda belonged to Miami-Dade Firefighter Daniel Perez, who recused the dog after returning from Afghanistan. He says she played an instrumental role in his reassimilation to everyday life.

“I just picked up the dog because I heard animals were good for therapy. I would say that’s the last thing that I needed to clear my mind and be functional, so that I could continue my job, my civilian job. I think of it was not for her I would be in a different position I guess,” said Perez.

Perez says after nine deployments he was suffering with PTSD. But having Matilda around changed his outlook on everything.

“I would say she saved my life,” Perez.

“No animal deserves this. She was a very lovable dog,” added Perez

“I never thought an animal would impact a human being, I will miss her,” added Perez.