DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The man accused of shooting and killing a therapy dog faced a judge on Wednesday.
Chayse Billie, 21, was arrested on Tuesday.READ MORE: White House Extends Pause On Student Loan Repayment Through August 31
Surveillance video from last week showed a man believed to be Billie walking up to an occupied kennel outside a Davie veterinary clinic and firing several shots.
Police said he recorded the whole thing on his cell phone.
When workers arrived the following morning they found Matilda, a mixed breed lab, dead.
Billie is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Billie has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.
“I thought I saw bullet casing in one of the corners and I said call 911 to report that she had been shot,” said Javier Borrero, the owner of Aycock Veterinarian Clinic.
READ MORE: Price Of Eggs Expected To Rise Over Next Few Weeks Due To Bird Flu Outbreak
WATCH: Keith Jones Report On Arrest Of Chayse Billie
Matilda belonged to Miami-Dade Firefighter Daniel Perez, who recused the dog after returning from Afghanistan. He says she played an instrumental role in his reassimilation to everyday life.
“I just picked up the dog because I heard animals were good for therapy. I would say that’s the last thing that I needed to clear my mind and be functional, so that I could continue my job, my civilian job. I think of it was not for her I would be in a different position I guess,” said Perez.
Perez says after nine deployments he was suffering with PTSD. But having Matilda around changed his outlook on everything.
“I would say she saved my life,” Perez.
“No animal deserves this. She was a very lovable dog,” added Perez
MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board Wants A Safe, Fun Memorial Day Weekend
“I never thought an animal would impact a human being, I will miss her,” added Perez.