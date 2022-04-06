FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward high school assistant principal is facing a hard lesson on the law.
Robert Herzog, who worked at Cooper City High, had a school police officer illegally run a license plate check on a man dating his ex-girlfriend for personal reasons, according to the Sun Sentinel.READ MORE: Defense May Ask For Mistrial In Penalty Trial Of Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz
Herzog would often ask the school officer to run license plate checks for cars improperly parked on campus. Investigators said he abused the officer’s trust to get details on the other man.READ MORE: Friends Identify Victim Of Fatal Stabbing At Edgewater’s One Paraiso As 27-Year-Old Christian Toby Obumseli
The 38-year-old is now facing a felony charge of “criminal use of personal information.”MORE NEWS: How To Help The People Of Ukraine
According to the school district, Herzog has been reassigned away from the school and students to an administrative location pending the outcome of the legal matter.