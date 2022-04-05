MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard offloaded more than $160 million worth of illegal drugs at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach on Friday.
Officials said they seized approximately 8,500 pounds of cocaine and apprehended 13 suspected drug smugglers with Dominican Republic and Colombian nationalities, following a 45-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea.
"The Coast Guard's strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region," said, Lt. Paul Puddington, a District Seven duty enforcement officer.
"We are thankful for coordinated efforts across the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Defense, Customs and Border Protection, as well as our international partners from the Netherlands and throughout Central and South America."
The US Coast Guard is currently patrolling the Caribbean Sea performing counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction operations, search and rescue, and fisheries enforcement.