MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The heroic actions of two Florida sheriff’s deputies saved the life of a man who was trapped in a burning vehicle.

Early Saturday morning, two Charlotte County deputies arrived at the crash site and found the man trapped in the vehicle.

When the deputies ran to the man, they found his seatbelt caught around his neck and upper body. The heat from the flames was described as unbearable which made it difficult for them to remain close to him for long periods of time.

WATCH: Dashcam Video Of Deputies Rescuing Man

Dashcam video shows Deputies Garrett Parrish and Bryant Vasquez extinguishing the flames to gain access to the man.

Using a pocket knife, they were able to free the man and pull him to safety with the help of a good Samaritan.

“The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

The man, who was in critical condition, is expected to survive.