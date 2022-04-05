FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Transit driver who drove into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police station last month after a man started shooting people on the bus has been awarded the county’s Medal of Valor on Tuesday morning.

Gwendolyn Whitfield credited her quick actions that saved lives to a higher power.

“I believe God guided me to a place of safety… I wasn’t scared, my heart wasn’t racing, God sent me there, I’m very sorry for the lives that were lost that day.”

Whitfield received the medal during a commission meeting.

“I had the distinct honor of presenting Gwendolyn Whitfield with the Broward County Medal of Valor. Gwendolyn has been a dedicated Broward Transit Bus Operator for nearly ten years,” said County Mayor Michael Udine.

The shooting took place Thursday, March 17, in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Witness said Jamal Meyers, 34, fired 12 shots and then reloaded at fire nine more times, according to the arrest form.

Four people were shot. One person died on the scene. Three others were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them died.

Police have identified those who died as 32-year-old Gregory Campbell of Lauderdale Lakes and 41-year-old Danny Colon of Tamarac.

Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus was going westbound and when the driver heard several gunshots she kept going and drove right into the parking of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“Her quick actions I am sure saved lives,” says Alvarez.

Whitfield barreled across busy Broward Boulevard after hearing the gunshots, causing a separate crash where three people involved were treated by fire rescue.

Meyers has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

When asked if she would ever drive again, Whitfield said, “I’m naturally a bus operator, I love what I do, I take pride in what I do, I love the people I drive for.”