By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison after being found guilty of buying child pornography on the Dark Web using cryptocurrency.

Federal authorities said 46-year-old Adolfo Fernandez stored child porn on several electronic devices that he kept at his home, including over 2,000 pictures and 300 videos of minors being sexually abused.

Officials said Fernandez also stored digital images that showed him engaged in explicit sex acts with a minor.

On December 13, 2021, Fernandez pled guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

After completing his sentence, Fernandez will have 30 years of supervised release.

Interpol says there has been a growth in the use of technologies which provide anonymity to their users.

“The Darknet – the vast portion of the Internet which can only be accessed using specialized software – and virtual cryptocurrencies have many positive benefits, but the focus on anonymity leaves them open to misuse by criminals. The illicit sale of drugs, firearms and explosives; people smuggling; money laundering; terrorist activities; and cybercrime can all be facilitated by these technologies.”

