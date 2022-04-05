The heart is at the center of a complex electrical system. Just like any machine, sometimes the system does not always work correctly. There may be a short circuit. This could lead to an abnormal or irregular heartbeat called arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common type of arrhythmia, which can lead to an increased risk of heart failure, dementia, stroke, and even death.

So, what can be done to treat arrhythmias? Medication is one option but there is also cardiac ablation, a minimally invasive procedure. The part of the heart tissue causing the arrhythmia is safely destroyed using radiofrequency ablation (heat) or cryoablation (cold). The type of ablation is chosen by an electrophysiologist (EP) based upon the patient’s risk factors and the type of arrhythmia. Ablation has a 95 percent success rate, and most patients only need 1 ablation procedure.

Based on medical research data, atrial fibrillation ablation is the best way to control arrhythmia and its effects. Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute is one of the few exclusive centers in the U.S. offering the atrial fibrillation ablation procedure without the use of fluoroscopy.

Traditionally, X-ray technology is used to manipulate catheters inside the heart. During this process patients are exposed to radiation. Memorial has developed their own technique to perform the entire procedure without X-ray. Memorial’s specialized workflow allows doctors to navigate inside the heart using ultrasound and a mapping system, which allows doctors to achieve the same results without damaging radiation effects.

At Memorial, 87% of the time after the ablation procedure the patient goes home the same day. The result, a more comforting and safer experience for the patient. From simple to complex atrial fibrillation ablations, Memorial’s unique program is recognized as a Center of Excellence.

Whether it’s providing preventative heart screenings or innovative solutions to treat advanced heart disease, Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute’s team of experts provides total heart care for any heart condition.

Content provided by Memorial Healthcare System