PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The search continues for one of two Pembroke Pines brothers who ran away from home.

On Monday, the search for Jonah, 12, and Nicholas Gattorno, 14, was focused on Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, formerly known as John U. Lloyd Beach State Park, in Dania Beach.

The boys’ bicycles were found in the park, according to their grandfather. He said he spotted them and called out, but they ran off. That’s when he called the police.

Late Monday afternoon, Pembroke Pines police said Jonah was safely picked up by Hollywood police officers. However, Nicholas swam across a canal and is still missing.

“It’s tough. Last night I didn’t know if they were dead or alive, where they were at, you know, they’ve been through a lot,” said the boys’ grandfather.

The boys went missing from their Pembroke Pines home on Saturday at 11 p.m.

According to police, they took off on their blue bicycles with fishing gear. At the time, police thought they may have been headed to the Florida Keys.