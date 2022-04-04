FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, along with US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, stopped at Cypress Bay High School in Weston on Monday where he spoke about the state of education.

Cardona checked out the school’s career development programs, including the FBI Cyber Stem Academy.

After the tour, Cardona and Wasserman Schultz took part in a round table discussion with Broward College students about educational opportunities, workforce training, and support services offered through Broward UP.

Broward College was recently awarded a $30 million grant under the Promise Neighborhoods program which supports the educational and developmental outcomes of youth.

“Today I saw two great examples of what we want to see across the country, putting our students first and making sure they have opportunities, they have choices when they graduate,” said Cardona.

Cardona was also asked about his thoughts on the state’s controversial, so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law of which he’s been a vocal opponent.

“It’s shocking to me with leaders that are so against masks that they expect students to mask who they are,” he said.

While not mentioning Gov. Ron DeSantis by name, he said he wants and welcomes parent involvement in schools, while also making sure Florida students feel welcome.

“All students should be able to experience school without any discrimination and we’re going to continue to make sure that they feel the support,” said Cardona.

As far as the new law is concerned, Secretary Cardona put out a statement last week saying they will be watching this closely as it goes into effect this summer to make sure it doesn’t violate federal civil rights laws.