SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Stanley Cup playoffs will be in South Florida for the second straight year. It’s the first time that’s happened since 1996 and 1997.

The Florida Panthers became the NHL’s first team to punch their ticket to the postseason with Sunday’s 5-3 win in Buffalo. It was a subdued locker room celebration as this team has its eyes on the much bigger prize, the Stanley Cup.

As interim head coach Andrew Brunette said weeks ago, “We haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Knight Clinch

It’s just the way it worked out but goalie Spencer Knight has been in net for the clinching moment the past two seasons. He got the win in both road games this past weekend.

Florida Scoring King

Jonathan Huberdeau set the franchise record for points in a season against the Sabres. His 24th goal of the season was also his 97th point, breaking the tie for the single season high mark with longtime teammate Aleksander Barkov.

Record Season

The playoff clincher was also the Panthers’ 48th win of the season. That is the most in a season in franchise history and there are still 13 games left in the regular season. They also have 102 points, on track to blow by the 103 point record set by the 2015-16 team.

Taking Care of Business

The Panthers are 17-3 this season vs non-playoff teams in the eastern conference. It shows this team’s mentality and fortitude as they simply do not give away games against teams they are better than. The Panthers are driving towards the third division championship in team history, helped in large part by their 13-2-2 record against other Atlantic division teams.