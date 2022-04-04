MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New York mobster Dominic Taddeo was captured in Hialeah on Monday after having escaped federal custody a week ago.
"The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo," said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.
Last Monday, Taddeo failed to return to an Orlando halfway house after an authorized medical appointment, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
The 64-year-old had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to that residential halfway house in February.
A member of the Rochester mob, Taddeo was serving time for killing three people in New York and attempting to kill two others.
He was due to be released from custody in less than a year.
A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo's request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.
Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.