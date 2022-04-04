Tourist Bjorg Aasen and Arne Forsmo walk to catch a shuttle to a shelter as the city announced a mandatory evacuation ahead of the approaching Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An evacuation has been ordered for a North Miami Beach residential building after it was deemed unsafe.

The 55 families who live in Bayview 60 Homes, at 3800 NE 168th Street, will have to move out of the building.

“The city is working with the owner to ensure that all residents will receive proper assistance as they relocate within the next 24 hours. The safety of the residents is our number one concern and we’re working as quickly as possible to mobilize our resources to the building site” said North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur H. Sorey, III in a statement.

The city has set up a hotline for those who have questions, it’s (305) 646-9101.

The property owner has been repairing units since last July in preparation for the building’s upcoming 50 Year Recertification inspections. During this process, the property owner and the city received a letter from the structural engineers advising of critical structural issues and the need for an immediate evacuation because the “deflection in the (floor) slabs is exceeding the ACI (American Concrete Institute) guidelines for two-way slabs.”

All current residents of the building will receive a full refund for April rent and security deposits made to the owner. The city will allow renters to return to the building later this week to pick up large furniture pieces and personal belongings.