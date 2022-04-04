TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Fewer than 1,000 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19, after a steady decline in hospitalizations in February and March, according to data posted online Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 975 patients had COVID-19, down from 2,418 a month earlier. As a broader comparison, 8,798 inpatients had COVID-19 on Feb. 1.
Also, the new data showed that 101 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, compared to 1,319 on Feb. 1.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in December and January because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus before dropping.
