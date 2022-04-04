MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins started their offseason program on Monday.

This offseason has been as busy as any in memory for the Dolphins. Trades, free agent signings, retaining current players and coach hirings have been a daily staple. It all puts the upcoming mini camps and training camp in an intriguing bubble, one which will surely be a focus for fans and media locally and nationally.

First the Draft

For a change, Dolphins fans don’t have much to discuss in the next few weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft. The team’s first selection isn’t until the 3rd round and there are a total of four picks. They have plenty of picks next year in the 2023 draft though.

Dealing Devante

Devante Parker played 93 games for the Dolphins but only played every game in a season once. When he lined up he was productive but missed many Sundays with injuries.

Signing free agent Cedrick Wilson from Dallas and making the blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade meant Parker was expendable. Off to New England he goes where he will face his former team twice this season if he is healthy. The Dolphins got a 3rd round pick in 2023 for Parker and a 5th rounder this year. Again, the franchise is trying to win big this season while making sure to have plenty of picks next year.

The Dolphins did keep receiver Preston Williams and sign a few free agents for depth at the position. All will work with former Dolphin and new receivers coach Wes Welker.

X Sticks

Last summer Xavian Howard was an observer. Unhappy with his contract, he barely practiced in training camp. The team worked with his contract and he had a fine season. That deal has been re-done again so the team has one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL locked in and happy. A job well done by the front office on the reported five-year $50 million deal for Howard. He will be the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.

Coach Praise

Some of the adjectives used to describe new coach Mike McDaniel by players now on the Dolphins roster read like this…”Chill,” “Guru,” “Genius,” and “Mad Scientist.”

McDaniel is well thought of and well-liked because players trust he can put them in positions to succeed. As he referred to at his opening press conference, to paraphrase McDaniel, it’s not really that complicated. Deploy players properly, where they can be productive, have success, make money, and provide for their families. If a coach does that, players will be more than happy to listen, learn and play.

No one has hit the field yet so much remains to be seen. But it would seem with a returning defense and rebuilt offense and coaching staff the formula is there for success. It will surely be intriguing to watch it all unfold.