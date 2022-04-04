PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting Pembroke Pines Police in their search for brothers Jonah and Nicholas Gattorno.

The sheriff’s office said their search is focused on Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, formerly known as John U. Lloyd Beach State Park, in Dania Beach.

The boys’ bicycles were found in the park, according to their grandfather. He said he spotted them and called out, but they ran off. That’s when he called the police.

The boys were last seen at their Pembroke Pines home on Saturday at 11 p.m.

According to police, they took off on their blue bicycles, carrying fishing poles and gear. They might also have a light blue bag filled with clothes. At the time, police thought they may have been headed to the Florida Keys.

Jonah, 12, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds, while 14-year-old Nicholas is 5-foot-1 and about 125 pounds.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200.