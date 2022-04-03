CRISIS IN UKRAINERussian forces move east after struggling in Kyiv
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in a Hialeah stabbing.

Harlem Hernandez is now facing one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing, which happened Saturday, was initially believed to be an attempted robbery.

During the investigation, police discovered it was actually a domestic dispute between the 28-year-old and her ex-boyfriend.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

