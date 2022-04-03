MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans who do not identify as male or female will soon have a new gender option on their passports.
Starting next month, citizens can use “X” as a gender marker.READ MORE: Prices Rising For Just About Everything Travel-Related
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says this is an attempt to be respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.
The official designation of the “X” marker is “unspecified or another gender identity.”READ MORE: New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number
This is the first time a federal government agency has offered this sort of marker on an identity document.
It comes as TSA announced it’s becoming more inclusive by setting up new standards for transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary air travelers.
Among the changes, the screening process will be gender neutral.MORE NEWS: NASA Releases Record-Breaking Image From Hubble Space Telescope
Gender identification will no longer be considered relevant for identification verification at checkpoints, but the traveler’s name has to be the same on IDs and tickets.