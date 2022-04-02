MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, CBS News Miami competed in the annual ‘Wings for Wishes,’ a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish South Florida.
CBS News Miami’s Karli Barnett, Bobeth Yates and Brooke Shafer led a team of journalists from TV our station in a chicken wing eating contest.
Hundreds of people turned out for the neighborhood block party outside of Sports Grill South Miami to raise money for children battling illnesses.
Competing against other local news stations, CBS News Miami came in second place due to a technicality.