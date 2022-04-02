MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released new surveillance video that could help them crack a murder case from 2020, where a Northwest Miami-Dade mom lost her life when her home was riddled with bullets.
Ivelisse Alvarado Sanchez was found shot multiple times at a home near N.W. 18th Court and 129th Street on Jan. 26.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m.
Sanchez's teenage son was also shot but survived his wounds.
At the time of the shooting, Alice Spann, who lives next door to where the incident happened, said “All I heard was bang, bang, bang. I heard about 10 shots. I didn’t know what to think. I feel terrible. This is terrible. It was a life wasted.”
In a strange twist, she also said another drive-by shooing at the same home claimed the life of another person from another family four years ago.
Anyone with information that can help them should call Miam-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).