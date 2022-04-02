MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It will feel like summer on Saturday, as we remain unsettled with the potential for storms in the afternoon and evening.
It will be very warm and humid this first weekend of April with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.
The rain chance remains high through Monday but it will not be quite as hot as highs will be closer to normal in the low 80s early next week.
The Storm Prediction Center said there is a marginal risk of severe storms for parts of northern Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday.