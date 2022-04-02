MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One thousand five hundred runners competed in the 41st annual Seven Mile Bridge Run on Saturday.
Collin Wainwright, 26, from Springfield, Pennsylvania, claimed his second overall men's title with a time of 38 minutes and 6 seconds.
The winner in the women's division was Holly Smith, 37, of Marathon, Florida, completing the course in 43:23.
With its panoramic views slots for the race, held every April, filled in minutes.
The race began in 1982 as part of festivities to mark the completion of a then-new Seven Mile Bridge.
Organizers said that since the event’s inception Middle Keys’ youngsters have benefited from donations of well over $500,000.