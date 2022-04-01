MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some much needed rain will finally move in on Friday afternoon.

We welcome the rain as it has been very dry lately and we now have the “Canal Grass Fire” burning west of Krome Avenue near the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

The light southerly winds are forecast to shift a bit more out of the southwest on Friday and that may steer some of the smoke towards the northeast and into portions of Broward.

Highs soar to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

As moisture increases ahead of a cold front, showers and storms will likely develop around midday and especially in the afternoon into the evening.

We remain unsettled Saturday with the potential for storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong and produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center said there is a marginal risk of severe storms for parts of northern Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday. It will be very warm and humid this first weekend of April with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance remains high through Monday but it will not be quite as hot as highs will be closer to normal in the low 80s early next week.