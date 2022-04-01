MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard agreed to a new five-year deal on Friday evening.
The new five-year contract is worth $50 million in new money, according to Howard's agent David Canter, CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald posted.
This new deal gives him a new-money average of $25.3 million for the final two years of the deal.
That now makes Howard the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
In six seasons with the Dolphins, the pro-bowl cornerback has recorded 27 interceptions and 241 tackles.
This comes as the latest move after the team recently traded for former Kansas City Cheifs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.