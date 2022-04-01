FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A traffic alert for drivers who plan on using I-95 over the weekend.
There will be a closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 at State Road 84 beginning Saturday night and lasting through Sunday for a bridge replacement operation.
The first lanes will close Saturday at 8 p.m., the second lane will close at 9 p.m., and all lanes will be closed by 11 p.m., reopening by noon.
I-95 northbound will be detoured to eastbound I-595, then to northbound US-1, to westbound Davie Road, and then drivers can get back on I-95.
I-95 southbound will be detoured to the westbound I-595 entrance ramp, then to southbound US 441/SR 7 and I-595 eastbound to I-95 southbound.
The Florida Highway Patrol will have troopers out to assist drivers.
The I-95 northbound entrance ramp from SR 84 westbound and the I-95 southbound entrance ramp from SR -84 eastbound will be closed overnight Saturday through noon on Sunday.
Northbound drivers will be detoured to westbound SR 84, then to SW 30th Street and Griffin Road where they can get on I-95 at the northbound entrance ramp. Southbound drivers will be detoured to eastbound SR 84 eastbound, then to southbound US-1 and Davie Boulevard where they can get on highway.