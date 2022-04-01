MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Through feelings of desperation and fear comes inspiration.

“I felt like I’m missing. At some point, I was about to break and just go there because everyone is fighting and going through those things,” said Dmytro Gnatib, a student at the University of Miami Frost School of Music.

Unable to help from afar, Gnatib channeled his energy into something with a lasting impact.

“We just felt very hopeless. Especially me. My family is in Ukraine. Everyone is there. I’m by myself here,” he explained.

That’s when he thought of an idea, ‘United for Ukraine,’ a concert to symbolize hope and raise money for war-torn Ukraine.

I asked Shelton Berg, the dean of Frost School of Music, and his reaction was immediate.

“How quickly can we get this going and let’s mobilize the entire school and our resources to make this happen?” said Berg.

Students and staff quickly realized how many of them have connections to Ukraine.

“I spent 6 years studying in Ukraine. What we are doing right now is using music to inspire people to help in Ukraine,” said Minghao Liu, a student at the Frost School of Music.

For these musicians, each moment of the concert has a meaning.

“I wish music could stop wars. It cannot at this moment. I definitely will be playing for my country, for my people, for the children, and for the future,” said Marina Ratiushina, a University of Miami Frost School of Music Alumna.

Students tell me music is about bringing people together.

“At least it will bring me some peace because I’m not just observing,” said Gnatib.

And offering hope in midst of tragedy.

“Ultimately, it’s the message of hope. I think if we, people from all different backgrounds come together and present such beautiful music that the world should be able to do the same thing,” said Nicholas Skotzko, another student at the University of Miami Frost School of Music.

If you’d like to help and donate to Ukraine, simply scan this QR code or click here.