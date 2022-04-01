TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Out-of-state law enforcement officers who come to Florida and new instate officers will receive a $5,000 bonus, according to a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

The new law will also provide scholarships to cover tuition, fees, and up to $1,000 in expenses for trainees in a law enforcement academy, as well as $1,000 in training costs for officers who relocate to Florida.

It will also raise the base salary for every sheriff by $5,000 and make vouchers available so officers’ children can attend private school.

The legislation had vast bipartisan support, passing unanimously in the Senate and with only three no votes in the House.

“There’s a lot of great stuff in here,” DeSantis said before signing the bill. “I don’t think there’s any place in the country that is doing as much for law enforcement as we are doing with this bill here today.”

