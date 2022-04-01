MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) — If you’re heading to the lower Florida Keys this weekend, here’s a traffic alert for you.
The Seven Mile Bridge will close temporarily to vehicle traffic early Saturday for an annual footrace over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.
Monroe County deputies will stop traffic from 6-9 a.m. for the Seven Mile Bridge Run. The bridge the longest of 42 spans over water that helps to comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.
The race will being at 6:45 a.m. and go from a west-to-east direction, starting on the Lower Keys side of the bridge and finishing in Marathon.
