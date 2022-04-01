Broadway Returns To South Florida’s Largest Performing Arts Centers With Nod To Big Shows And Return To NormalcyLive theater is officially back on stage in South Florida as both The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and The Broward Center for the Performing Arts reveal this season’s line up of shows, presented by Broadway Across America.

New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31Stand-up comedian Pete Holmes stars in a "striking" new comedy that joins the CBS lineup Thursday night. How We Roll is inspired by the life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood, who pursued a career in bowling after being laid off from his factory job.

Bruce Willis "Stepping Away" From Acting Career Due To Aphasia Diagnosis, Family SaysAcclaimed actor Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from his career due to a recent diagnosis of aphasia, a language disorder that impacts a person's ability to communicate, his family said Wednesday.

Sheldon Lets A Girl Hide In His Dorm, On 100th Episode Of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).

Chris Rock Brings 'Ego Death World Tour' To South Florida In Aftermath Of 'Smack Heard Around The World'In the aftermath of the smack heard around the world, comedian Chris Rock will be bringing his brand of comedy to South Florida audiences in April.

Florida's So-Called 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Becomes Target Of Joke At Academy AwardsThe Florida connection to Hollywood's biggest night came before any Oscar award winners were announced.