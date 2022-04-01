MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 6,500 acres have been burned in a large grass fire west of Krome Avenue near the Miami-Dade, Broward county line.

David Rosenbaum, a mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service said crews are stationed around the fire but there aren’t many homes or businesses within miles, so they’re going to let it keep burning. Their main goal is to keep it away from Krome Avenue.

“What can happen is as the fire continues to burn the smoke can shift and blow the smoke towards Krome Avenue which is right beside us. That’s the big concern,” explained Rosenbaum.

Just 20 minutes Southeast from this fire, South Florida’s windy and dry conditions are fueling a brush fire in west Miami-Dade for another day.

More than 627 acres have been burned in the area of SW 8 Street and SW 137 Avenue.

The fires more than doubled in size from the day before after jumping a canal.

According to the Florida Forest Service, they were about 95 percent contained.

While no injuries have been reported, those with respiratory problems could be bothered by the smoke.

Dr. Safiya Lyn-Lassiter recommends “minimizing exposure to outside air, like closing your doors and windows” as well as “utilizing the AC in the house” to deal with the stifling smoky conditions.