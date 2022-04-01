MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a man who had been shot was found early Monday morning in the parking lot of a Miami Gardens apartment complex.
Police said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. about the body at the complex on NW 14th Place at the southeast corner of the Turnpike and County Line Road.READ MORE: Deadly Hit And Run In Plantation
A woman who was getting ready to take her kids to school discovered it.READ MORE: Cache Of Guns, Drugs, Cash Found In SW Dade Home Raided By Feds, Resident Killed In Police Involved Shooting
“(We were) leaving, seeing a body laying there and knowing instantly by looking at the body that was not okay. So I called 911,” said the woman who asked that her name not be revealed.MORE NEWS: Seven Mile Bridge To Close For Annual Race
Miami Gardens police are investigating and have released few details.