By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a man who had been shot was found early Monday morning in the parking lot of a Miami Gardens apartment complex.

Police said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. about the body at the complex on NW 14th Place at the southeast corner of the Turnpike and County Line Road.

A woman who was getting ready to take her kids to school discovered it.

“(We were) leaving, seeing a body laying there and knowing instantly by looking at the body that was not okay. So I called 911,” said the woman who asked that her name not be revealed.

Miami Gardens police are investigating and have released few details.

