MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s windy and dry conditions are fueling a brush fire in west Miami-Dade for another day.

More than 400 acres have been burned in the area of SW 6 Street and SW 137 Avenue.

According to the Florida Forest Service, on Wednesday the fires had charred about 110 acres and they were 70 to 80 percent contained. However, after the flames spread, as of Thursday morning they were only 40 percent contained.

The brush fire started Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Crews are challenged by the rough terrain in this area.

As firefighters battled it on the ground, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue performed water drops.

Those who live in the area said they were used to this.

“It is scary because there are a lot of families nearby and homes and businesses, so it is scary and I hope they have it under control,” said Gabriella Ramirez

“It’s burned really bad before and this seems kinda bad, I’m a little nervous, but we’ve seen it worse,” said Charles Petitti.

While no injuries have been reported, those with respiratory problems could be bothered by the smoke.