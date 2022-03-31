Miami (CBSMiami) – A southwest breeze will bring smoke from inland wildfires over the area Friday afternoon before showers and storms develop.

Surface smoke is expected to reduce visibility over inland Broward County roadways Friday afternoon before showers and storms develop.

As of Thursday afternoon two fires continue to burn over inland Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A smaller fire near Tamiami was near 85% contained while a larger fire farther north near Krome Avenue continued to spread.

The Krome Avenue fire is the concern Friday as the wind shifts from south to southwest prior to showers and storms developing. While the rain is needed and should fall near the fire area, the breeze will push the surface smoke across parts of the metro area.

Lower air quality and reduced visibility is expected Friday afternoon with the smoke.

Storms will be spotty but contain gusty wind and brief downpours. Once the storms develop they will track northeast through the metro areas before moving off the coast at night.

While stronger storms area forecast to remain north of the area, it is still possible that some areas receive over 1 inch or rain with locally higher amounts.

Storms and a cooler northeast breeze may linger for the rest of the weekend and early next week.