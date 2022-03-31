CRISIS IN UKRAINEPutin feels Russian military misled him, U.S. official says
By Keith Jones
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been arrested following a federal pre-dawn raid on a home in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

Federal agents pounded on the door of a home, with long guns drawn, as US Marshals and agents from Homeland Security made entry in what CBS4 has learned is a federal investigation.

Two people who live there have been arrested. 

While agents were inside the home, they noticed objects that raised a lot of questions. 

The two suspects were taken to the back of the house while a search warrant was in motion. 

CBS4 also learned the couple has rented the home for about 2 years. One neighbor said the couple was nice enough and always waved to say hello. 

There hasn’t been any trouble in the time they’ve lived there, neighbors said.

The investigation continues.