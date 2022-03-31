MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A windy and warm day ahead.

The windy weather is hot helping firefighters battling the brush fire in west Miami-Dade located in the area of SW 8th Street and 137th Avenue. Currently, the winds are out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

While that onshore flow is helping to steer some of the smoke away from the highly populated areas, the wind will start to shift more out of the south later in the day. Some of the smoke may move into some inland neighborhoods and residents with any respiratory issues should limit outdoor activity. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 miles per hour.

The strong winds are also leading to hazardous boating and beach conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory has been issued for boaters due to rough conditions on the waters.

Highs today climb to the upper 80s and tonight will be mild with low 70s.

It will be even hotter and more humid on Friday with highs near 90 degrees. An increase in moisture will lead to a higher rain chance. Scattered showers will be possible Friday morning and gusty storms likely develop in the afternoon and possibly into the afternoon.

Saturday will be sizzling with highs around 90 degrees and the potential for gusty storms. Sunday we stay very warm with highs in the upper 80s and some showers around. Not as warm on Monday as highs will be closer to normal in the low 80s.