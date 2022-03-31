MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mollie Horwitz, born Malka Godur, turned 106 years old on Thursday, celebrating in Miami Beach.

“I am happy!” said Horwitz.

Horwitz survived the Holocaust and credits her long life to her positive mind and her family that keeps her going.

“What keeps her going is her mind, it’s her mind. It’s her family, it’s her environment. It’s all the people around her who take care of her and love her,” Sara Redler, Mollie Horwitz’s daughter. “And she takes care of herself very, very well.”

“She has a positive attitude like no one in the world. This is a woman who believes the best days are tomorrow,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Horwitz is surrounded by her two children, four grandkids and 14 great grandkids.

Many spoke about her brave story at her birthday celebration.

“Starting out of Lithuania 106 years ago, she hid in the hills, in the forest to escape the Holocaust and found her way to Cuba, escaped Cuba in 1962 and came to this country,” said Gelber.

Everyone around her praised her positive attitude and her love for life.

Horwitz says for her, age is not a number, but a mindset.

“God bless you! The age is nothing, it’s the mind!” she said.