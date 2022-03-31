MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were arrested following a pre-dawn federal raid on a home in Southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

Federal agents pounded on the door of a home, with long guns drawn, as US Marshals and agents from Homeland Security made entry in what CBS4 has learned is a federal investigation.

Neighbors who witnessed the commotion were a little freaked out.

“Just scared. I didn’t know if there was going to a shootout or not. I have two young kids so I didn’t know if things were going to escalate to something worse. Of course I was scared. My kids sleep towards the back. We’re the ones who sleep near the window,” said a neighbor.

Two people who live there have been arrested but it’s not known yet known why.

While agents were inside the home, they could see in plain sight, objects that raised concern or question.

At that point, it was determined a search warrant was in order to search other parts of the home where evidence might not be in plain sight.

As agents and law enforcement waited on the warrant, late in the morning one person was killed in police involved shooting in the area. Police have not said if the shooting was connected to the raid.

CBS4 News has learned the couple has rented the home for about two years. One neighbor said the couple was nice enough and always waved to say hello.

There hasn’t been any trouble in the time they’ve lived there, neighbors said.

The investigation continues.