MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration is marking a Transgender Day of Visibility with a series of steps advocating for a more inclusive government.

Amy Schneider’s winning streak on “Jeopardy!” made her the show’s first transgender champion and brought an invitation to the White House.

“I’m just really honored to be here and really grateful this is being celebrated and trans people are people celebrated in a place like this,” Schneider said.

The visit came as the Biden administration marked Transgender Day of Visibility.

“You’re so brave. You belong. And we have your back,” said President Joe Biden.

The White House says as of April 11, US passport applications will accept “X” as a gender marker. And that it’s making it easier for trans people to change the gender on their social security records.

“These are sweeping reforms that will make it so much easier to go about your daily life as a transgender American,” said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. “Visibility is so important because we’ve lived in the shadows for so long. There’s so much discrimination in society that a lot of us have felt scared to come out.”

The Transgender Day of Visibility is designed to promote inclusiveness and raise awareness about discrimination.

In a show of support, the US Department of Health and Human Services said it would be the first agency to fly a trans pride flag.

But in Florida, advocates say a new law will make discrimination worse. The measure bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade. It’s triggered protests around the country.

A lesbian rights group filed a lawsuit Thursday to overturn Florida’s so called “Don’t Say Gay” law.