CRISIS IN UKRAINERussia seen regrouping in Ukraine after Putin "misjudged" invasion
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing Woman

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department needs help finding 39-year-old Berlande Bonhomme.

According to Coral Springs PD, Berlande was last seen in the area of 7600 NW 40 Street at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Raging Grass Fire Has Burned 6,500 Acres In Everglades

She was wearing a pink dress, white shoes, a white hair wrap and carrying a blue backpack.

READ MORE: Wind Shifts Ahead Of Storms Friday

Berlande stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

MORE NEWS: ‘Age Is Nothing, It’s The Mind’: Holocaust Survivor Mollie Horwitz Turns 106!

If you have any information on her whereabouts, place call Coral Springs PD (954) 344-1800.

CBSMiami.com Team