CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department needs help finding 39-year-old Berlande Bonhomme.
According to Coral Springs PD, Berlande was last seen in the area of 7600 NW 40 Street at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
She was wearing a pink dress, white shoes, a white hair wrap and carrying a blue backpack.
Berlande stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, place call Coral Springs PD (954) 344-1800.