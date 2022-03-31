MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massive 1,500-acre brush fire is burning Thursday afternoon West of Miramar in the Everglades.
The location of the fire, which can be seen for miles, is near Krome Avenue, on mile marker 30, near Mack's Fishing Camp.
No homes are being affected by the fire.
Watch: Images of the fire from Chopper 4

Meanwhile, South Florida’s windy and dry conditions continued to fuel a brush fire in west Miami-Dade for another day.
More than 627 acres have been burned in the area of SW 6 Street and SW 137 Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as details become available.