Bruce Willis "Stepping Away" From Acting Career Due To Aphasia Diagnosis, Family SaysAcclaimed actor Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from his career due to a recent diagnosis of aphasia, a language disorder that impacts a person's ability to communicate, his family said Wednesday.

Sheldon Lets A Girl Hide In His Dorm, On 100th Episode Of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).

Chris Rock Brings 'Ego Death World Tour' To South Florida In Aftermath Of 'Smack Heard Around The World'In the aftermath of the smack heard around the world, comedian Chris Rock will be bringing his brand of comedy to South Florida audiences in April.

Florida's So-Called 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Becomes Target Of Joke At Academy AwardsThe Florida connection to Hollywood's biggest night came before any Oscar award winners were announced.

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead At Age 50Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Trailblazing Former Rockette Danielle Jolie Dale Hancock Steps Into Role At Lynn UniversityThe Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, however, it wasn't until the 1980s that they featured performers of color.